Solved |Tabs hide when you scroll down a page
Tabs now hide themselves when you scroll down a page, how do I stop this from happening? The only reason I use Vivaldi is because the tabs were always visible. Disappearing tabs when you scroll down makes it extremely tedious on large screen tablets as instead of simply closing a tab you have to start scrolling up to male them appear.
Screenshots of tab settings, Viviald and Android versions below.
Screenshot_20240602-155757.png !
mib2berlin
@ziggyzag
Hi, Vivaldi work different on tablets but there is a setting "Show toolbars while scrolling" should do this.
Cheers, mib
Awesome, that worked thank you!