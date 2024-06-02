Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
デスクトップ版マウスジェスチャのように、モバイルデバイス自体を動かす操作にブラウザの基本的な操作を割り当てる事はできないでしょうか？
両手を使いにくい時の操作に役立つかなーと思いました。
とかですかね
OS: Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.3570)
Vivaldi: 6.7.3329.17 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
> "If you don't have bread, why not make something pastry."
Looks like your connection to Vivaldi Forum was lost, please wait while we try to reconnect.