Share or/and export sessions / workspaces with other profile?
-
Is there any way to
- share workspaces with or export to another (own) vivaldi profile?
- share sessions with or export to another (own)vivaldi profile?
-
mib2berlin
@RobVdvvr
Hi, not at moment but you can do it manually.
This overwrite existing sessions and workspaces.
Copy the file Preferences and the folders Sessions, Sessions Storage.
Delete the same file/folders in the new profile and paste the copied.
We have two of the highest voted feature requests here in the forum:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/85001/sync-workspaces
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/24478/sync-saved-sessions
Both would solve all with the Vivaldi sync system.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin
Thank you for your quick reply. I suppose this procedure is valid to transfer ALL sessions at once? I would like to choose which of those workspaces or session I want to transfer. Is that possible with this procedure? Are those sessions also easily recognizable.
In the "session" files (...\Appdata\Local\Sessions)
I notice files with 'bin' format. Some of these 'bin files' have a date and time as file name while some have a 'logical' name? The name of the session I have given to it. How do I make sure that all sessions have a logical file name from the beginning?
In the same folder I see files with names like 'sessions_+ 17 digits'. Again, how to give that a recognizable logical name?
-
mib2berlin
@RobVdvvr
All or nothing.
If you want to copy only one session you have to dig into the sessions.json file and for workspaces into the file Preferences which is also a .json file.
It is possible to manage this but a good Json editor and knowledge is needed.
There was a long thread about, I try to find it and edit it here.
Cheers, mib
EDIT: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/94306/exporting-importing-sessions/21?page=2