workspaces cause a slow PC?
-
A few months ago, I started using "workspaces." A practical way to organize your tabs, I thought. In total, there are about 500 tabs divided into about 30 workspaces. However, when vivaldy is started, it takes more than 1 minute before it is workable. And when Vivaldi is workable and then YouTube clips are played, this also takes time to load. Slow, slow ....
I have 32GB of RAM and an 8GB graphics card, and still I find it very slow. I also see in the task manager that vivaldi is always on top and takes up a lot of memory.
Is this to due to 'workspaces' (although I suspect it is) or how can I make this work smoothly.
-
mib2berlin
@RobVdvvr
Hi, such a number of tabs/workspaces should not slowdown Vivaldi on your system.
I had running 2300 tabs in 23 workspaces for testing on my Ryzen 7 system with 16 GB.
No lag, YT videos starts instantly.
You can check in Settings > General if "Lazy Load Restored Tabs" is enabled.
If not Vivaldi has to load all 500 tabs at start.
Try to enable "Memory Saver" in Settings Tabs, it hibernate tabs after some time or automatically.
Open the Vivaldi task manager with Shift+Esc to check which tab use high CPU and memory.
Cheers, mib
-
mib2berlin
I test this again with ~300 tabs in 13 workspaces and Vivaldi start in about 3 seconds and use < 600 MB after start.
Cheers, mib
-
@RobVdvvr just save a session or multiple sessions (even better, one session per workspace so you have them grouped) with all your tabs and CLOSE THEM ALL.
Close Vivaldi and reopen it.
See the difference and if there is, open one session at a time and find the culprit.
-
@mib2berlin
I changed the settings as you indicated. However non improvement.
-
mib2berlin
@RobVdvvr
Do you use a third party security software?
They can slowdown Vivaldi to crawl but this happen mostly after an upgrade of Vivaldi.
Please check the Windows Taskmanager what happen if you start Vivaldi.
One minute to start Vivaldi is ridiculous.
Chrome extensions can do strange things in Vivaldi, you can try to start Vivaldi without.
Edit your desktop shortcut and add
--disable-extensions.
If this not change anything you can change it with:
--disable-features=UseEcoQoSForBackgroundProcess