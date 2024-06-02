Extension Changed Warning
I recently returned to using Vivaldi after some time and encountered a list of extensions that required additional permissions.
The browser displayed these extensions in a box, and I resolved the issues with all of them except for one called "Google Drive (New)." I don't have any extensions related to "Google" or "Drive."
This notification pops up every time I start the browser. How can I make it stop appearing?
mib2berlin
@livejamie
Hi, do you use Google Drive on your system?
In this case Google install the extension on all Chromium browser on the system automatically.
If it is not in your extensions list I would install it once and then remove it again.
Cheers, mib
@livejamie But some other app (often drive itself) installed it. To make the message disappear you have to actually click on
reviewat the popup to let know chromium/vivaldi you already checked the warning. Then you should be directed to
vivaldi://extensions/. There you can remove the extension, if you will.
@Hadden89 Oh wow I didn't even notice the "Review" button, what a bad place for it.
I was only looking at the "Show all" and "Close"
Thank you I'm all set now.