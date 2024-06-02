Window Panel Positioning and Tab Bar Options
-
I currently have my tabs vertically on the left and my sidebar on the right.
I'd like to move only the Window Panel to the left so I can try using that instead of the tab bar while keeping my other panels on the right.
I believe this would garner more adoption of the window panel feature.
Alternatively, a tree mode for the vertical tab bar would also be a solution.
Thanks for your time and consideration!
-
@livejamie these may allow what you ask for
double panel request
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/44798/two-panels-sidebars-at-the-same-time
tree tab request
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/24608/implement-tree-style-tabs
-
Re tst, 6+ years in the waiting and not even a "Nice to have", how sad is that . At this point they should archive this request.
-
@npro Not so long ago, the Tree Style Tab request was tagged as WILL NOT DO. It seems that it was reopened at someone’s request, but I do see it is a forlorn request at this point. “Never say ‘never’” as the saying goes, but sometimes it is better to acknowledge that it will never get implemented. There are other ways, such as the Window Panel, or organising tabs better into stacks or workspaces.
-
@Pesala said in Window Panel Positioning and Tab Bar Options:
There are other ways, such as the Window Panel, or organising tabs better into stacks or workspaces.
That would be true if the Window Panel would be independent and much more improved , as it is now, no. It makes no sense having the Tab Bar and the Window Panel simultaneously opened other than admitting this way that the tab manipulation and display with the Tab Bar is just crap.
-