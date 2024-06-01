How Can I Move the Window Panel to the Left?
I have my tabs on the left and my sidebar on the right. Is there a way to move just the window panel to the left so that I can try using that instead of the tab bar?
@livejamie Not possible. Because any panel will be opened/closed where the panel container is.
But you can keep both the panels and the tab bar on left or just using a simple keyboard shortcut to hide the tab bar as ctrl + T
@Hadden89 Thank you, I'll post a feature request.
@livejamie probably not need. I think it may already covered by this:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/44798/two-panels-sidebars-at-the-same-time
(two panel containers will allow both right or left and moving need panel where you want)
Ah thank you, I'll add my vote to that then.
Seems like it's been requested for 3 years now. Too bad.
