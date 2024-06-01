Add a quicker, independent way to exit fullscreen
alexvis2020
Opening the right-click menu isn't as quick as expected, and in some cases the menu isn't shown leaving users with the no-responsive screen making them forcibly stop the browser task.
@alexvis2020 F11? Or assign any other shortcut to fullscreen if using a laptop without easy to access function keys.
If you hate using the keyboard, then assign a mouse gesture to Fullscreen Mode.
Can you post a link to site where access to the context menu is blocked?
alexvis2020
Can't post a link because when the right-click menu doesn't work the fullscreen video is frozen and I can only exit Vivaldi by rude ways - turning my PC off using the "Power" button.
I don't hate using the keyboard, I simply CAN'T use the keyboard. If the fullscreen is blocked I can't recall the on-screen keyboard in order to press F11.
Mouse gestures make problems with online games, so I must disable them.