Bringing bookmark icon back to webpanel
I have no clue why the bookmars icon in the webpanel disappeared. It should be the first link, but now it's gone. Getting it back seems more difficult than expected. I need to access the view menu and from there panels and bookmar panel and then my bookmarks appear in the webpanel. However, I found the direct link much more convenient and like to have it back, but the only way I found in the help is to reset the whole panel, which means the bookmarks icon would be there again, but all others were lost. Is there an easy and effectiv method to get it back?
DoctorG Ambassador
@Rumba Seems toolbar is broken.
Hover the panel bar and open context menu Edit → Reset Toolbar to Default
Better way is to re-add the button as @mib2berlin tells in post #3
mib2berlin
@Rumba
Hi, right click on any icon in the panel bar > Edit > Customize Toolbar.
The Toolbar Editor open and you can move the bookmark icon back to the panel bar.
@mib2berlin Hi and thanks, I was unaware I could drag the icon from the editor, now I know!
DoctorG Ambassador
@Rumba Sometimes nice Vivaldi help pages tell you https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customizatio/edit-toolbars/#Customize_toolbars