Vivaldi taking up 107 GB of storage
-
MightyDork
What is stored in these files? Can I get some of my storage back please? What can I do to make this not as big of a problem?
This is a screenshot from WinDirStat
-
mib2berlin
@MightyDork
Hi, I am not sure what these files are but my whole File System folder is 20 KB on Windows and 6 KB on Linux.
When do you clean up Vivaldi the last time?
Open it from the Tools Menu.
I use this settings to clean, I guess Storage is the culprit here.
You cant do anything wrong here, try this and check about the File System folder.
Cheers, mib
EDIT: https://support.google.com/chrome/thread/177483456/google-chrome-file-system-folder-takes-hard-disk-space?hl=en
-
MightyDork
@mib2berlin Yep, that helped. I just got back 100GB of my d*mn SSD, that's a lot.
What the heck was taking up so much space in the browsing data though....???? I'm just throwing the question into the wind, I don't expect and answer. My extensions include honey, LanguageTool, 7Tv, BetterTTV, Google Docs Offline, SponsorBlock, uBlock Origin. That's it
-
mib2berlin
@MightyDork
Fine!
No idea, it is often easier to find answers if you search for Chromium/Chrome.
Vivaldi is a Chromium browser and most of the file system and storage is the same.
Cheers, mib
-
@MightyDork The is File System API storage.
https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/File_System_API
Some sites like MEGA use this for downloads. They don't clean up after themselves.
Based on the timestamp, on 24/3 you downloaded several large files.
Correlating with History should give you an idea what they are.