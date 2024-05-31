how to hide tabs with a shortcut?
xxmaxrayxx
Hi, I want to hide tabs for more space read i don't want use full screen functions because I want use the browser with split screen.
this will be perfect with tabs in left position too.
I tired "command chain" from sittings but seems it only support showing sitting menue?
@xxmaxrayxx I use
Ctrl+Alt+T
You can use whatever you want.
Or you can use
Alt+V,Tfrom the menu - depending on your locale obviously.
xxmaxrayxx
@Pathduck oh many thanks yeah that's i want
I created a Command Chain to toggle the Tab Bar, Address Bar, and Status Bar, and then created a Mouse Gesture to invoke this Command Chain. Works great when I am playing media, such as YouTube TV, Netflix, etc.