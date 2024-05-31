Vivaldi deleted settings
the electricity went out, my computer turned off. when I turned it on and started the browser, the welcome page opened, all settings were reset, the account was logged out, the spaces were renamed to "restored spaces". I logged into my account again, but it didn't help - the settings are still the default. please help me get it back
DoctorG Ambassador
@AntiSlang I guess the power loss caused some broken files and Vivaldi used a default.
If you have a daily Vivaldi profile backup, restore it.
Sad if you have no Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) against powerloss.
If you have often powerloss, do invest in UPS to be safe from broken hard disk data.
@DoctorG thanks, can you tell me how to restore this backup? i have auto syncing in my profile
DoctorG Ambassador
@AntiSlang What is "auto syncing"?
DoctorG Ambassador
@AntiSlang Ah, ok.
What do you need to get back?
@DoctorG settings only
DoctorG Ambassador
@AntiSlang Without any warranty!!!
- Exit Vivaldi
- In profile folder rename file
Preferencesto
Preferences-BACKUP
- Click on Vivaldi Sync cloud in status bar
- Select "Sync Selected Data"
- Deselect all except "Settings"
- Start Sync
@DoctorG thank you for your help, but I guess i'll need to restore manually(