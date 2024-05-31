Chromium bump to 126 – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3371.4
-
Today’s snapshot includes a jump from Chromium 124 to 126 and a range of fixes and improvements.
Click here to see the full blog post
-
Sorry took me a moment to remember to enable autoupdate but I did now.
-
other Vivaldi Team
Nice car Ruari!
-
@other: It is my neighbour's car actually.
-
Vivaldi Team-only chat?
-
@derday: We were waiting for you!
-
but I have to go, testing
-
Weird context menus are back, anyone know how to turn them off?
-
@lemonzest As usual in the past with Settings → Appearance → Menu → Compact Layout
-
@doctorg: Thanks
-
@derDay #MeToo
LE: By the way: how can I change the certificate used to log in to a website?
At the moment, I can choose only at the Vivaldi' startup the certificate to be used.
LE2: found some errors in debug.log file:
[0531/184738.087:ERROR:file_io_win.cc(181)] CreateFile C:\Program Files (x86)\settings.dat: Access is denied. (0x5)
Strange thing is that I have installed x64 version…
Testing mode
-
Happy testing
TGIF! (meaning of acronym TGIF) and the song for this.
-
shaedrashiro
And when will the android version come out?
-
OK first bug I found:
Alt+F4 no longer works to close the application when site is opened
Reported as
VB-106969
Might be more keyboard related issues?
@DoctorG Yes, from Start Page, any SD link then Alt+F4 will fail.
It works from SD itself. I have not tested starting with a web page but not needed.
-
@Pathduck I see after second click on link in web page Alt+F4 fails (Win 11 23H2).
-
@DoctorG I guess
Alt,Xworks as a workaround, but Alt+F4 is muscle memory for me.
Would be nice if someone tested with Linux as Alt+F4 is generally a Windows thing but adapted by most Linux DEs anyway.
-
@Pathduck Funfact: userdefined Settings → keyboard Ctrl+W for Exit works.
-
@Gif2D said in Chromium bump to 126 – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3371.4:
LE: By the way: how can I change the certificate used to log in to a website?
If I test this on: https://client.badssl.com
I get this:
Oh and if you're already logged in, I think a restart is the only way to get to select again.
(This is not really related to the Snapshot, unless it stopped working for some reason?)
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Pathduck said in Chromium bump to 126 – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3371.4:
I guess Alt,X works as a workaround
Depends on UI language
-
@DoctorG said in Chromium bump to 126 – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3371.4:
@Pathduck Funfact: userdefined Settings → keyboard Ctrl+W for Exit works.
Ctrl+W is close tab, and I hate browsers who close itself on the last tab close. I love how Vivaldi stays open, as does Opera.