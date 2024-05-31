Sidebar is always floating no matter of settings
My Vivaldi version is 6.7.3329.39 Windows.
My sidebar is always floating, and changing it's behavoiur settings yields no result.
The only setting that matters is auto-hide, it works.
@urix
Hi, independent to the global setting you can set it for each panel individually, check this with the context menu.
For me both work, one floating others not.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin It works at my home PC and laptop, but doesn't work at my work PC.
All my PCs have Windows 10 22H2 19.045
@urix
Hm strange, do you use the same extensions on all systems?
Chrome extensions can do really strange things in Vivaldi.
@mib2berlin all extensions are the same, I have them synced.
If I disable all axtensions, nothing changes.
@mib2berlin I did a full reinstall and it helped.
Thanks to Vivaldi sync, it's a matter of 5 minutes.
Topic closed.