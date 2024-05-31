Failed to Send
-
ZharkTheMagnificent
A few days ago I had an email that failed to send. I don't know why. I resent it with no further problems but now when ever I start the browser I get the message 'email failed to send' I have tried to delete the message from the log but I still get the message every time start the browser. Any idea why this is happening. I expect I am doing something stupid or failing to do something. I am fairly new to using vivaldi mail.
-
@ZharkTheMagnificent Is the message still in the Outbox? Then it hasn't been sent. If you sent a duplicate which is now in Sent then you can delete the one from Outbox, but as long as the message remains in Outbox it will continue to try to send it at each startup.
-
-
ZharkTheMagnificent
@sgunhouse Nothing in the outbox. I checked that when this first happened. I expected to find the email that failed to send there but it isn't.
Thanks for the suggestion.
-
yojimbo274064400
If the log entry shows [outbox], as highlighted below:
then consider right clicking on Outbox folder under All Messages then Move All to Trash option from pop-up menu:
Does the issue persist after restarting Vivaldi?