Sync HTTP Error 500
-
When I launched Vivaldi on my work laptop this morning and did the initial sync, I received this:
5/31/2024, 7:52:44 AM GetUpdates Response
Received error: HTTP error (500)
Vivaldi status page shows that everything is operational, so is this issue in my end or is anyone facing the same?
-
@supermurs
Hi, no issues here on Vivaldi 6.7.3329.35, Opensuse Linux.
The error 500 says not much, the server cant fulfill your request.
I you open https://bifrost.vivaldi.com/vivid-sync in Vivaldi directly it should show a Not found error but the server respond.
If you remember your encrytpion password you can try to logout login to sync.
Cheers, mib
-
Hi,
Thanks for your response.
I tried the URL you provided and got the Not found error as expected, so that is working.
I logged out of the Sync service and got this error message:
I also tried on my home Linux laptop (running openSUSE TW ) but the issue is the same.
-
Yes, Sync server has an issue.
-
mib2berlin
@supermurs @DoctorG
Hm, not for me on Telekom ISP, Germany.
-
Foe me:
Works with 6.7 stable.
Fails with 6.8 Snapshot.
-
@DoctorG @supermurs
Yep, snapshot Vivaldi 6.8.3364.3 shows the "Issues" error.
-
I tested with Stable and it seems to be working fine. What a strange thing!
-
@supermurs
The Vivaldi team use different servers for testing purposes and the snapshot users are testers.
The developer are aware of the issue.
Cheers, mib
-
Thank you all for your quick responses!
-
Issue is fixed now by sync server admin.
@supermurs Try again to use Vivaldi Sync.
-
Works perfectly now, thanks and have a great weekend!