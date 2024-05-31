Right click menu changed
CEILINGSPY
This isn't a windows specific thing since I also have it on linux, but idk where else to ask. A month or two ago I updated vivaldi and the right click menu is not the vivaldi one, with the same theme and style as vivaldi, but is the default chromium right click menu which stands out as different from the rest of the UI. Has anyone else noticed this? Or ideally have a fix? I fresh installed vivaldi on another computer and it was the new chromium menu on that too, so it isn't a setting I have. Thank y'all.
@CEILINGSPY It is a known thing, though. Chromium changed their menus to be more touch-friendly, and Vivaldi inherited this change. For now, there is a setting added for Compact layout (under Settings > Appearance in the Menu section) to disable this, but Chromium may take it away in the future.
CEILINGSPY
Alright, thank you. I figured this was due to a upstream change but I was hopeful it would revert back sooner rather than later. The compact menu isn't the same but at least its better.