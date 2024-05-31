Add Sunday in the status bar
Add the day of the week in the status bar, such as
sun 05/31 24:00 Custom date format
Customize delete zoom buttons
barbudo2005
Said:
@barbudo2005 I don't want to use Windows' built-in calendar time. I want to give more space to the Windows status bar. So I'm making the request because I think it would be better if I could add this function to Vivaldi.
@UNISEED said in Add Sunday in the status bar:
Customize delete zoom buttons
What does this refer to?
You can hide the date and the icon to save space, or move the Clock to the Address Bar.
@Pesala !
Add the display of the week in the browser
Don't display the page zoom button
The translation is not smooth when using the translation software
@UNISEED The week, month, and year are displayed on the Calendar Panel.
The Zoom Slider can be replaced with buttons. See Settings, Appearance, Window Appearance:Use Buttons in Range Controls
Please post only one request per topic in feature requests.
Vote for Option to Change Date and Time Format
