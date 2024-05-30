"Show toolbars while scrolling" broke tab stacking layout.
How to produce:
1.Switch on "Show Tab Bar" & "Enable Tab Stacking" & "Show toolbars while scrolling" & "Always Show Desktop Site".
2. Go back to Vivaldi Main UI, open https://vivaldi.com/android/new/ in a new tab.
3. Click the blue "Read the release blog" button.
The UI will be like:
4. Remember the blue "Download" button in the upper right corner.
5. Touch Android "Recent Apps Key" to open any other recent App.
6. Then touch Android "Recent Apps Key" to go back to Vivaldi.
The UI will be like:
7. The blue "Download" button cannot be seen any more even scroll up. The tab stacking will take its place forever.
8. One more thing, if you try to long press to select author's name (or any text you want) on this page, you will find you cannot select things you want, because the entire webpage has been offset.
mib2berlin
@kukuro
Hi, I try to follow but I don't know what "Recent Apps Key" is, I use the app viewer and change to the Youtube app and then back to Vivaldi.
Then I could still see the "Download" button.
@mib2berlin "Recent Apps Key" I mean those 3 vertical lines in the lower left corner of the screen, along with "Home Key" and "Back Key".
@mib2berlin I uploaded a video to explain what I did:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1GqE5cHaLONo11LeD1SDZsgvWLnBbEqg0/view?usp=sharing
mib2berlin
@kukuro
That's what I thought but I use gesture and don't even have a home button.
I call it app viewer, it shows all open apps on the system.
But then I cant reproduce it, will check the video.
EDIT: OK, I do the same but can see the button.
What device and Android version is this and do you use a mouse/pencil or something?
@mib2berlin I'm using Galaxy Fold 4 (Android 14). This bug only appeared in recent one month's versions. If I switch off "Show toolbars while scrolling", it will work properly. I'm not sure if "Show toolbars while scrolling" is a new option that added recently?
I used mouse when recording to show my behavior clearly. There is no difference when I using my finger.
mib2berlin
@kukuro
The setting is old but the Chromium version change from 122 to 124.
We have reports happen only on foldable devices, therefor my tests are not really meaningful.
You can report it to the Vivaldi bug tracker, the Vivaldi team have such devices.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VAB-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Thank you. I reported VAB-9337.
I also feel that it may be a problem with Chromium, or my screen. Foldable devices always have a different screen aspect ratio than regular devices.
mib2berlin
@kukuro
OK, thank you for the report, I will add some tags and a link here.
Cheers, mib