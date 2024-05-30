Vivaldi crashes when opening file (NixOS)
-
Vivaldi crashes when trying to open a file, this works fine on other browsers.
ERROR:process_memory_range.cc(75)] read out of range zsh: IOT instruction (core dumped)
this is what it says when i run it through the terminal
after relaunching vivaldi, it asks me whether i want to open
xdg-openand saying yes does nothing.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@nuxsh Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Some useful links for you:
- Troubleshooting issues
- Snapshot vs Stable browser
- Vivaldi Features
- How To
- Vivaldi Tips
- Tutorials
- Vivaldi Help
- Using the Forum Search
- Local Forums in your language
- Common Security-Related Questions
- Help on Feature Requests
- Modding Vivaldi
- Help on Vivaldi Mail (mail client for use with calendars, feeds, mails)
- Help on Vivaldi Calendar (the part of Vivaldi Mail client)
- User Reputation to use Vivaldi mail account
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@nuxsh Need more information to help:
- Vivaldi version?
- Linux Desktop Environment and version
- error messages when started in shell
- Some steps to reproduue this
-
Vivaldi version: Vivaldi 6.0.2979.18 stable
NixOS version: 24.11.20240524.bfb7a88 (Vicuña)
error messages when started in shell:
[0530/212251.178590:ERROR:process_memory_range.cc(75)] read out of range zsh: IOT instruction (core dumped)
Steps to reproduce:
- Open Vivaldi
- Ctrl-O, or try doing anything that would make you open a file
- Vivaldi crashes
-
mib2berlin
@nuxsh
Hi, I cant reproduce this with Vivaldi 6.7 and see you are on a very old Vivaldi version.
Please update and test again.
Cheers, mib
-
That fixed it, thank you.
-
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
@nuxsh said in Vivaldi crashes when opening file (NixOS):
Vivaldi 6.0.2979.18 stable
If the Vivaldi package is not well maintained on NixOS, you might want to just switch to the flatpak.
That is not official either but it is a hell of a lot more up to date.