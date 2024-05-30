Floating translation window disappears off bottom of screen
Vivaldi 6.7.3329.24 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Revision d4410a3fae50d95430d6ef72fe7b356214423a78
OS Linux
If text that requires translation appears at the bottom of the screen (and cannot be scrolled up), we can activate the translation, but the translation window appears with only the top part visible.
Because the translation window can't be dragged, it makes the function unusable in these situations.
example in screenshots. Zoom level does not affect this.
@irritable Tell the URL where this happens
Update your Vivaldi version to 6.7.3329.35 and check again
@DoctorG
what is the UR?
There's nothing in the changleogs to suggest this has been changed, it's been chrome updates only.
DoctorG Ambassador
@irritable URL, my typo, sorry.
@DoctorG
Any text that appears at the bottom of the screen that can't be scrolled up displays this problem. It's not specific to a URL or site
I mostly see it on bsky.app because when you open an image, they display alt text at the bottom of the image. But I've seen it elsewhere too.
The screenshots came from https://bsky.app/profile/loladelorian.bsky.social/post/3ktnsqwl74t26
@irritable Sorry, i am not willing to be forced to register at BlueSky to test your issue.
I try to test at bsky.app main page
I can
notreproduce you issue on Ubuntu 22 LTS
Tested to translate text at bottom, the popup always is visible.
EDIT: Now i see it, too.
@irritable Could be this issue i found in tracker
VB-103136 "Translation Feature Image Cut-off" - Confirmed
@DoctorG #
too late, already reported it as VB-106945
@irritable My fault, i should have searched before telling you to report.
I linked your report now to the existing.
Thanks for hinting me to this translation popup usability issue.