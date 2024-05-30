Vivaldi 6.7.3329.24 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)

Revision d4410a3fae50d95430d6ef72fe7b356214423a78

OS Linux

If text that requires translation appears at the bottom of the screen (and cannot be scrolled up), we can activate the translation, but the translation window appears with only the top part visible.

Because the translation window can't be dragged, it makes the function unusable in these situations.

example in screenshots. Zoom level does not affect this.