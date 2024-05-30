Vivaldi rss reader synchronization between OS
edgarsousah
I have Vivaldi Browser on two operating systems, Windows and Linux. When I log in to my account, all the data is synchronized, but one very important thing for me is that the RSS feed reader, which is already integrated into Vivaldi, also synchronizes. If I add the RSS from The New York Times, for example, in Vivaldi that I have on Linux, when I start Vivaldi that I have on Windows, the RSS from TNYT is not there, I have to go in and add it again, there would already be this option and I I just didn't find it or was there any other way to solve this?
@edgarsousah Sync Email RSS Calendar is on of the top requests, but Sync Feeds is not available yet.