Weird error I am not smart enough to resolve on my own
-
Hi everyone,
I was hoping I could get some help on the error (logs below) I am getting for my email accounts. Everything seems to work without any issues, but the following error pops up every few minutes in the bottom panel. I can't even tell which of the 5 accounts I have it refers to. O=o
Kind regards.
Logs from here
10:21:54.628 error [Mail - imap] Error: &kAFP4W4IMH8wojCkMMYw4A- doesn't exist. Error: &kAFP4W4IMH8wojCkMMYw4A- doesn't exist. at Object.callback (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:206288) at bt._handleResponse (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:210271) at bt._parseIncomingCommands (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:209450) at bt._onData (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:207428) at u.ondata (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:204866) at u._emit (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-common-bundle.js:1:584518) at u._onData (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-common-bundle.js:1:583117) at chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-common-bundle.js:1:582869 10:21:55.578 error [Mail - imap] Error: SELECT failed. No such mailbox. Error: SELECT failed. No such mailbox. at Object.callback (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:206288) at bt._handleResponse (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:210271) at bt._parseIncomingCommands (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:209450) at bt._onData (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:207428) at u.ondata (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:204866) at u._emit (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-common-bundle.js:1:584518) at u._onData (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-common-bundle.js:1:583117) at chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-common-bundle.js:1:582869 10:21:56.856 error [Mail - imap] Error: Mailbox doesn't exist: Blocked (0.001 + 0.000 secs). Error: Mailbox doesn't exist: Blocked (0.001 + 0.000 secs). at Object.callback (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:206288) at bt._handleResponse (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:210271) at bt._parseIncomingCommands (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:209450) at bt._onData (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:207428) at u.ondata (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:204866) at u._emit (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-common-bundle.js:1:584518) at u._onData (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-common-bundle.js:1:583117) at chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-common-bundle.js:1:582869 10:21:58.813 error [Mail - imap] Error: &kAFP4W4IMH8wojCkMMYw4A- doesn't exist. Error: &kAFP4W4IMH8wojCkMMYw4A- doesn't exist. at Object.callback (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:206288) at bt._handleResponse (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:210271) at bt._parseIncomingCommands (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:209450) at bt._onData (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:207428) at u.ondata (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:204866) at u._emit (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-common-bundle.js:1:584518) at u._onData (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-common-bundle.js:1:583117) at chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-common-bundle.js:1:582869