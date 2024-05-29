I can't view H.264 or H.265 video feed?
Hi,
I'm trying to edit my IPTV camera's settings in the browser, but I can't seem to get H.264 or H.265 to load the video.
Anyone here have experience with this or know how to fix it?
@hbarwari
Hi, H.264 is supported, I am not sure about H.265.
Can you play this stream?
https://drive.google.com/file/d/0BwxFVkl63-lEY3l3ODJReDg3RzQ/view?resourcekey=0-5kDw2QbFk9eLrWE1N9M1rQ
Hi, that certainly does play, but I don't know why my Synology Surveillance Station browser based access point is not playing the video feed. I am very confused by this.
@hbarwari
OK, then it is not a codec issue.
I guess this work in other Chromium browser?
It is a bit hard to trouble shoot without such an access point.
@mib2berlin Maybe a local "http:" address problem rather than secure "https:"?
Very interesting... I was accessing my camera's access point using HTTPS, but through Nginx Proxy Manager internally on a FQDN.
As soon as I tried entering the direct HTTPS address of the access point rather than using the hostname I created for it with my FQDN, it now works.
This is a strange limitation. I don't see why Nginx and a FQDN using LetsEncrypt setup with a Macvlan would prevent H.264 video when it was still using HTTPS?
@hbarwari
No idea but I am glad you get it running now.