All email being treated as spam
Hi folks,
Every single email I receive gets moved to the junk mail folder. When I click 'Not spam' to move it back to the Inbox, the email is automatically resent to the junk folder. This only started happening today. I've made no setup changes.
I've checked the settings to see if there was an option to disable spam filtering but there is none. Does anyone have any ideas?
@ian-morrison By any chance have you set a mail filter in
settings --> mail --> mail filters and actions ?
are you on imap ?
@Hadden89 No filter set and I use IMAP.
I think I may have discovered what's wrong in the short time since I posted this. I use an email alias service to send emails to Vivaldi and I suspect all emails from that source are being treated as spam. I can still see no way to disable the spam filter, which would fix the issue. The reason I use an alias service to ensure spam is never a problem for me.
@ian-morrison That's the point. Vivaldi hasn't a spam filter. So is strange that mails from the alias source are marked in that way.
My guess is mails aliased from the service are already marked as spam but you can check only from your provider webmail.
@Hadden89 It looks like Vivaldi mail servers are doing the filtering and marking as spam before an email hits my inbox. I tested by re-routing an alias address to other accounts I have with Tuta and Proton. Those work fine.
edwardp Ambassador
@ian-morrison Are you using the Vivaldi mail client, or webmail?
I use Thunderbird via IMAP and occasionally webmail.
edwardp Ambassador
@ian-morrison Thunderbird has spam filtering that learns as it goes along, as messages are marked as spam and those marked spam that should not have been. This would be independent from anything provided by an individual mail server.
In Vivaldi Webmail, there is a
Not Junkicon in the user interface for the Junk folder, so the server side is performing spam filtering.
@edwardp All spam filtering is, and always has been, disabled in Thunderbird. This seems to be a new development where Vivaldi is treating all my emails as spam because I'm using an alias service.
The 'Not Junk' button moves my email back to the Inbox for a fraction of a second before it's pushed back to Junk, so I think you are correct. The server side spam filtering is overruling my actions.
It appears there's not much I can do about it other than redirect my mail to another provider.
edwardp Ambassador
I would suggest submitting a bug report about this, provide as much information as possible, including mentioning you are using an alias service and also post the bug report number in this thread. If a message is marked Not Junk, it should remain in the Inbox, once that function moves it.
yojimbo274064400
Vivaldi's email client has no inbuilt spam filtering capability however, as you have found, their email service does; as evident from the headers they add to received messages, for example:
⋮ X-Virus-Scanned: Debian amavisd-new at vivaldi.net X-Spam-Flag: NO X-Spam-Score: 0.501 X-Spam-Level: X-Spam-Status: No, score=0.501 tagged_above=-9999 required=6.31 tests=[BAYES_00=-1.5, BODY_SINGLE_WORD=1, FROM_2_EMAILS_SHORT=1, TVD_SPACE_RATIO=0.001] autolearn=no autolearn_force=no ⋮
@edwardp I'll submit a bug report. Thanks for the link.
@yojimbo274064400 Many of my emails have an X-Spam-Score of -1 ish. However, it appears that others with a positive score are still being moved. I've submitted a bug report, so will see if that helps.
yojimbo274064400
The server side spam filtering occurs on receipt of messages so is unlikely to be the cause of this issue.
When selecting Not Junk do you see the following messages:
DoctorG Ambassador
You get mail with a catch-all service account and they were forwarded to your vivaldi.net account? Or how?
DoctorG Ambassador
@ian-morrison Please export one of this mail recognized as spam as a msg/eml file and attach in reply to bug report mail. I think mail server admins need to check.
This post is deleted!
DoctorG Ambassador
@Joy8 Why is this related to the user's post #1?
You do not use your own domain with ctach-all for mail.
This post is deleted!
A quick update. This issue seems to have resolved itself. I'm not sure what was wrong 2 days ago when all my mail was marked as spam. I've sent a saved .eml file to Vivaldi support anyway. Perhaps it will help them prevent this issue from occuring again.
Anyway, thanks for the help.