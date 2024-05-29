topic
hello, developers, I have an idea to make in Vivaldi, the ability to Sort bookmarks Alphabetically on the bookmarks bar or make a bookmarks bar like in opera, and add an express panel like this unless of course it's not difficult for you to do it
@ThePunisher43 Right-click on the Bookmark Bar to sort the bookmarks by Title. Folders will be listed first in alphabetical order, followed by bookmarks in alphabetical order.
I don't have what you just said by name.
I only have by name manually by address by short name by description by creation date and descending
@ThePunisher43 This is what I see with the Russian UI.
ThePunisher43
please tell me is the Vivaldi browser being developed or not? would you bring it to version 15
mib2berlin
@ThePunisher43
Hi, I guess we hit the language barrier, Vivaldi is at version 6.7.
The Vivaldi team need another 9 Years to get to 15, at least.
Maybe you ask for help in the Russian forum section.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/20/русский-russian
Cheers, mib
