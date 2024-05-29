Blank page
Blank page in a new tab
To cause this error, you need to open a new tab and go to any site. Often the tab remains empty. To display its content, you need to open the list of tabs and select the same tab (which is empty) again
mib2berlin
@vivaldicloud
Hi, we have a big tread about blank, black, white pages.
The Vivaldi developer are aware of the issue but it happen for some user on some devices sometimes.
I have two Android devices but never saw this, for example.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/96956/black-screen-when-opening-a-web-page/
Hi,
Please continue on the provided topic's link.
Thank you
