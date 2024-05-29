Why processor power usage exceeds other browsers' ?
Hello fellow members! Not that I'm complaining but subject line started to create more fan noise. Whenever I run Vivaldi it consumes 20+% processors' power comparing to any other browser installed. To restore justice: Vivaldi is the only one that plays YouTube videos with no freeze and distortions.
My system runs
OS: Debian Bullseye
Kernel: x86_64 Linux 5.10.0-29-amd64
DE: GNOME 3.38.5
CPU: Intel Core i7-4790 @ 8x 4GHz
GPU: llvmpipe (LLVM 11.0.1, 256 bits) / NVE4 on Wayland
RAM: 15925MiB
mib2berlin
@nikobit
Hi, 20% during playing a video HD full screen seems OK but idle it is way to much.
On my systems, specs in the signature, 1-3 % is normal.
Some user report high CPU usage with mail/calendar/feeds are enabled.
Disable it for a test.
Cheers, mib
It should be noted that such power consumption goes on even with single blank 'Express Panel' tab open. No HD video, no heavy loaded Java or Flash sites involved. I've tried out your advice and switched off those Mail, Calendar and Feeds Productivity Features. That have done the trick. Nevertheless. Running Vivaldi browser with such 'Power Features' still consumes above 20% Processor power. Which is not good is it?
mib2berlin
@nikobit
No, I use 5 mail accounts and two calendars and have 1-3%, this happen only for a few user.
If you use IMAP for your mail account, remove the account and add it again.