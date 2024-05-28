Open link in split view
I was wondering if it is possible to open link in split view? Arc has this feature and I loved it so I'd like to have something like this in vivaldi. I guess command chains are most appealing aproach but i failed to make it work. I am aware of follower tab command chain but I'd like to have also something as simple as:
- right click link
- choose option
- link opens in split view with current tab
- optional: when already in split view option still works adding sites to split view
Thank you in advance for help and ideas
@bazylizon This is possible with a command chain.
Tile Link
- Open Link in New Tab
parameter:
{link_url}
- Tile to Grid
{"category":"CATEGORY_COMMAND_CHAIN","chain":[{"defaultValue":"https://vivaldi.com","key":"f57b8092-9426-4bc8-8e39-fcf3e315b065","label":"Open Link in New Tab","name":"COMMAND_OPEN_LINK_DEFAULT","param":"{link_url}"},{"key":"83c2d2d0-a53b-4521-82b5-4c2e61ed024b","label":"Tile to Grid","name":"COMMAND_TAB_STACK_TILE_GRID"}],"key":"b39d79b3-7d5b-4e68-86c7-773a9372f593","label":"Tile Link","name":"COMMAND_b39d79b3-7d5b-4e68-86c7-773a9372f593"}
To get the command chain into the right‐click menu visit appearance settings and under menu customization select “Link,”, then add your command chain.
- Open Link in New Tab
@luetage Unfortunetly it opens tab with link
chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/%7Blink_url%7D
which displayes error page with
ERR_FILE_NOT_FOUND.
@bazylizon I had the same problem. I found I had a parenthesis mismatch. My trailing bracket was square. When I corrected that, it worked beautifully.
@luetage Thanks so much for this. This is a very valuable function!
@paul1149 Hmm, doesn’t look like it, but it’s potentially something like this.
%7Band
%7Dis
{}. Don’t know, chain works on my end too.
@bazylizon Can you give an example page with an example link where you tried this? Maybe you added the command chain to the page right‐click menu and are trying to trigger it when it can’t find a link. Or you are trying it on a link that isn’t a valid URL? Just guessing here.
@luetage Tried it on all sorts of sites like youtube, google etc. with most clickable elements with the same outcome every time
@luetage said in Open link in split view:
@paul1149 Hmm, doesn’t look like it, but it’s potentially something like this.
%7Band
%7Dis
{}. Don’t know, chain works on my end too.
Yes, you're right. I checked by switching back to a trailing square bracket and got at the end of the address
%7Blink_url].
One small problem. While Open Link in New Tab opens in the current tab stack, this commands opens in the top level tab bar. There must be a switch to add to the url parameter?
@paul1149 I don’t touch tab stacking, sorry. I pretend it doesn’t exist ^^
Maybe something for you to experiment around with?
@bazylizon I’m afraid I can’t troubleshoot your install, how you added the chain, and how you are executing it. I need more information and detailed reproduction steps.
@luetage
this is how my chain looks like
And how i use it
And it just started working...
- I changed language from polish to english
- Updated to snapshot 6.8.3364.3
Thanks for help!
It seems to be problem with language. I changed back to polish and the same error occurs.
@luetage said in Open link in split view:
@paul1149 I don’t touch tab stacking, sorry. I pretend it doesn’t exist ^^
Shocked!!
I solved this by adding the command,
Stack Tabsto the end of the chain. Oddly, after I removed it to test something and then replaced it, the new tab did not tile, no matter what. Then I restarted V and now it works again. It doesn't open the new tab directly below the parent tab, which would be ideal, but it is in the same stack.
@bazylizon You found a bug, I checked with Polish and German on a fresh install and both fails. If you want to, you can report this to the bug tracker. This should get a fix. The fetching of the link URL fails badly.
This might be a hint
Bug or just plain silly of Vivaldi team to make such variables language-specific?
Who knows!
And are they case sensitive? No they're not!
I especially love the Polski ones using chars like
ł- those things are not even plain ASCII !
I'm finding that the
Stack Tabscommand is buggy. It's also been reported here.
I've removed that command from the chain, and now I'm getting reliable tiling, though not in the same stack.
@Pathduck Good find. Command chains with this feature can’t be shared then. It was a conscious choice, because translation time went into it. I have a hard time imagining an upside, translating the explanation should be sufficient. It could be argued it’s still a bug, because switching language breaks command chains… At the very least such chains should automatically change when switching language and the command chains input field should throw an error when trying to use a faulty parameter, to prevent user error. But why go through all this trouble when it could just default to English for everyone? I mean it’s not like all the CSS selectors in the user interface are translated into every language. sigh