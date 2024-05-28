[HELP] [BUG] Some context menu items missing
-
I have noticed a few context menu items are missing even though they are set to be present in
Settings - > Appearance -> Menu -> Content.
These are the ones I have noticed so far, though there are likely more:
Menu:
Window List. (Not present when selecting and right-clicking any amount of tabs in the Window panel).
Save as Bookmarks.
Save All as Bookmarks.
Menu:
Start Page. (Not present when right-clicking the background of the Speed Dial Start Page).
Add Speed Dial Folder.
I have two freshly reinstalled portable installs of Vivaldi signed into different accounts with
Sync All Dataactive on both. Both of them have this issue. I believe had the issue before the second portable install. I am using two portable installs so that I can copy one of the installs to other computers I work on.
-