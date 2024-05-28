I have noticed a few context menu items are missing even though they are set to be present in Settings - > Appearance -> Menu -> Content .

These are the ones I have noticed so far, though there are likely more:

Menu: Window List . (Not present when selecting and right-clicking any amount of tabs in the Window panel).

Save as Bookmarks .

. Save All as Bookmarks .

Menu: Start Page . (Not present when right-clicking the background of the Speed Dial Start Page).

Add Speed Dial Folder .