Where can I find documentation about modifying the Vivaldi browser API?
-
I have looked at some excellent custom scripts in the community, but I can't find the documentation description for these script APIs. Where is the official documentation?
-
If you want to access the vivaldi.* APIs there is no official documentation online, but there is "official" docs in the source code. I made a doc site here that collates this info: https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiModdersAPI/OfficialApi/everything.html
You can also use some of the chrome.* APIs, and there are official docs for that here: https://developer.chrome.com/docs/extensions/reference