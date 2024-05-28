Can the display mode of tab groups add a combination layout of vertical and horizontal?
At present, a relatively better option for tab grouping is to open two levels of display, but the current two-level display can only be in one direction. This can cause a problem. I am used to placing tabs on the left side. If I switch from a non-tab group to a tab group, then the width of the tab display content is changing. This experience is not good and the space for second-level tabs is also too small. I hope that a layout can be made. If there are second-level tabs, the second-level tabs are displayed at the top. I drew a schematic diagram.