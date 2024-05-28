Can Vivaldi browser automatically classify by URL every time a new page is opened?
-
I think sorting tabs by URL is a very good feature, but I found that this feature must be triggered manually by the user, which is very bad. This requires users to consciously do this, which is obviously a wrong design and imposes a certain mental burden on users. I hope that every time a new page is opened, the URL can be checked and the tabs can be automatically grouped. This doesn't have to be a default setting, but users who want to use this feature should have a way to turn it on.
-
mib2berlin
@Autumn1
Hi, maybe a moderator can move your thread to the feature requests section.
You can do this with using workspaces instead of tab stacks/groups.
-
@mib2berlin Workspace functions do not seem to be fully automated, and such automated operations are better handled at the TAB level
-
mib2berlin
@Autumn1
Hm, depends on the user workflow, I hate tab stacks.
There are several requests, a user modification about this.
You can search the forum or for existing requests on a user page.
We have 5000 feature requests already.
https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests/#tag=&req=stack &minscore=0&tagsEnabled=
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/98184/group-tabs-by-domain
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/56025/auto-group-tab-stacks-by-domain
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/34494/more-complex-tab-auto-stacking
Welcome to the forum, mib
-
@mib2berlin Thank you very much, it seems that this browser can achieve the effect I want through code, I will try to implement this function myself.