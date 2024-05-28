Feature request: Bookmarking from windows panel
-
BlueHatGURU
Possibly related to my Linux desktop post; a few months ago I noticed that I couldn't bookmark tabs from the windows panel on macOS. At the time I chalked it up to something with macOS, but now that my Ubuntu computer "upgraded" to 6.7, it has the same problem.
Desired workflow:
Open a browser window
Have at least one tab open
Open the window panel (default on the left)
Right click on one or several tabs
Find the option to bookmark them in the menu that opens
Thank you.
-
@BlueHatGURU Already possible. In
vivaldi://settings/appearancego to menu customization, select “windows list” and add the “bookmark” and/or “bookmark all” commands.