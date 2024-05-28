Duplicate Digest emails to the same email address?
hornetster
Wondering why I get duplicate Digest emails to the same email address?
Happens every time a Digest is sent out.
Also, if I click the link: "Click here to alter those settings.", get a page not found error...
Thanks.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Hi!
You're right about the duplicates. We'll fix it.
I couldn't reproduce the issue with the settings link, though. Were you logged in or not, when you opened it? You do need to be logged in to see that page.
hornetster
@jane-n
Yeah, must have been logged out...
Thanks!