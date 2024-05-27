@janrif As said before, be careful with UserData backup and restore; it makes harder or impossible to troubleshoot the things.

Btw, the #522 seems to be related to the mail address being blacklisted

The #534 seems to be related on something wrong with mail server settings or the app password (in the case you are not using oAuth2)

Do you mean Mail Logs? I've enabled them back, I'll check and let you know if I see something similar on my g-account.