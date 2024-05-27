522 & 534 error codes ?
These error codes refer to some kind of email (SMTP) malfunction. Since I get email errors now and then, I'm wondering if there is a connection between Mail and Gmail, for example. I started to see these codes identified when I was creating an 'UserData' backup. Has anyone else had a similar experience? TIA
@janrif As said before, be careful with UserData backup and restore; it makes harder or impossible to troubleshoot the things.
Btw, the #522 seems to be related to the mail address being blacklisted
The #534 seems to be related on something wrong with mail server settings or the app password (in the case you are not using oAuth2)
Do you mean Mail Logs? I've enabled them back, I'll check and let you know if I see something similar on my g-account.
I am doing a manual backup. The copy goes to an outboard drive. What is a better way? I will try it.
Good to know. That way I won't worry about it. It must be an email that is in one of my folders and I have no idea how to find it.
Generally speaking, I use oAuth2 but I will re-install all my mail accounts if that turns out to be the problem.
Yes, I did mean Mail Logs. Thank you for responding.
edwardp Ambassador
A 552 5.2.2 error, indicates the recipient's mailbox is full and cannot receive new messages.
There is also a 552 5.3.4 error, indicating the message size exceeds the limit set by the server.