Translate selection does not work
Right clicking on highlighted text and selecting "Translate Selection" fails to translate selected text.
I've restarted vivaldi but selected text is still not translated.
Vivaldi 6.7.3329.26 stable
DoctorG Ambassador
Please check Troubleshooting issues.
@devflow The trouble with Vivaldi is that it wants to be everything for everyone - all at once. I highlighted the total inadequacy of this option a very long time ago but it seems they are to busy fixing all the other "not up to standard" options.
As I was in need of a RELIABLE and ACCURATE translator I opted for the DeepL Translate extension. Now probably regarded as the best option available it has never failed me.