Annoying popup for Google Account
For the first time today I get a fullscreen popup from Vivaldi that looks like this:
I can click on my account, give my credentials on the next page, then everything seems ok because the window disappears. Then, after a few minutes, it is back again.
Can someone tell me where this is coming from and what I can do about it? I have a mail connection configured in Vivaldi, but it is not even Google Mail.
@Tokoloko have you a google calendar, perhaps?
btw is strange because the popup shouldn't be shown frequently.
Hi,
Read and continue from here
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/749316
