something wrong on sway
hi dudes, when I bring the mouse to the tabs on top, they can't squeeze through, there's some indentation or something
System: artix linux, sway, vivaldi snapshot 6.8.3364.3 (on stable both)
@royelon
hi, try this in Settings:oh I see you don't want that maximized...
you can try this instead: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/94541/remove-tab-spacing-in-non-maximized-window
(no idea if it works -I use the Window Panel- but you could participate there in any case)
mib2berlin
@npro doesnt helps
#browser { /* default is 30px */ --tabHeight: 32px; } /* Increase the height of the tabs */ .tabs-top, .tabs-bottom { & #tabs-tabbar-container { height: var(--tabHeight) !important; } & #tabs-container { min-height: var(--tabHeight) !important; } &:has(#tabs-subcontainer) #tabs-tabbar-container { height: calc(2 * var(--tabHeight) + 1px) !important; } & #tabs-subcontainer { flex-basis: calc(var(--tabHeight) + 1px) !important; } & .toolbar-tabbar > .button-toolbar > button, & .toolbar-tabbar > .toolbar-group > .button-toolbar > button { min-height: var(--tabHeight); } & .tab-position .tab .tab-header { flex: 0 0 calc(var(--tabHeight) - 1px); } } /* Changes that are specific to when the tab bar is set to the top */ .tabs-top { /* Make window controls span the new full height of the tab bar */ &.win .window-buttongroup button:not(.vivaldi) { height: var(--tabHeight) !important; } /* Keep the workspace button centered */ & .button-toolbar.workspace-popup.tabbar-workspace-button { margin-bottom: calc((var(--tabHeight) - 30px) / 2) !important; } /* Keep the menu button centered */ & .vivaldi { margin-top: calc((var(--tabHeight) - 30px) / 2) !important; } } /* Keep the workspace button centered when the tab bar is set to the bottom */ .tabs-bottom .button-toolbar.workspace-popup.tabbar-workspace-button { margin-top: calc((var(--tabHeight) - 30px) / 2) !important; }
@royelon so you mean something else with "they can't squeeze through, there's some indentation or something", because in the screenshot you are showing I don't see any spacing. I have no idea, you can delete that code.
@npro maybe OP should have also asked the
