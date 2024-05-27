Text not reformatted or re-aligned after zoom
Midnorthmongerer
I frequently need to zoom in on text (Oldtimers' Disease), but find it annoying that Vivaldi does not reformat text within the visible space, forcing right/left scrolling to read the text that is "off screen".
I thought there might be a setting to adjust that but I can't see it.
Happy to be corrected. Other than that, the behaviour is a deal breaker for me.
mib2berlin
@Midnorthmongerer
Hi, there is a difference in scale and zoom in Vivaldi.
If you use your fingers to zoom it scales the whole page without reformate the text.
First check Settings > Accessibility for the default text scaling.
I use 130%.
Then open Menu Settings > Customize Layout and search for Default zoom.
Move it on top or to the first 5 entries.
If you open a page with small text now use Default zoom to change and the text is reformatted.
Cheers, mib
Midnorthmongerer
Many thanks. That'll work,