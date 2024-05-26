Vivaldi keeps create thumbnails for every site I've visit.
AnotherLover
In my user folder there's a VivaldiThumbnails folder full of screenshots of all the sites I've seen for about 4 years.
I've deactivated the tab thumbnails. But it's coming back all the time.
For privacy reason I want this to be off.
Any solution ?
@AnotherLover they are also used from speed dial, history, bookmarks and custom buttons.
I fear the generation can't be disabled yet.
@AnotherLover Vote for and/or comment on Delete Bookmark Thumbnails. I think tab thumbnails and bookmark/speed dial thumbnails are all stored in that folder.
I just deleted 668 thumbnails from
\User Data\Default\VivaldiThumbnailswhich occupied only about 16 Mbytes of disk space, but I agree that it is potential privacy issue for anyone who shares a computer.
Using a separate Windows User Account would solve the issue.
I don’t understand why, but it seems that custom icons for my theme are stored in the VivaldiThumbnails folder, so one has to be careful about clearing that folder.
@Pesala On Linux (haven't checked lately) it logs errors about not finding some thumbnails if you delete them. Vivaldi logs a lot of errors all the time as it is