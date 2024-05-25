Unsolved Home + end buttons on search input box with input suggestions
-
Is it just me or does anyone else find this behaviour very frustrating when:
- you use the search address to look for something
- the autocomplete from the search box appears
- you press the Home or End buttons on the keyboard but instead of moving the cursor at the beginning or end of the search phrase, you select the first or last search suggestion that appears and it replaces the phrase you just typed
I find tthis completely unusable. I have to delete the whole phrase and start over. If there's a setting to alter this behaviour, please enlighten me.
Thank you all.