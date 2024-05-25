why this core bug confirmed but can still be unfixed?
VAB-9135 is duplicate of VAB-8939 "Crash when tapping "New window"" - Confirmed, no dev assigned
the crash bug when using dual window on foldable devices is a core function, why can be untouched for so long?
Hi! We have never been able to reproduce this issue, and the confirmed status is wrong in this case and was mistakenly set to confirmed by the reporter himself.
@Jarle But this is happening to myself and also another reported case by another user (you can see 2 bug ID)
I am using Oppo Find N3 (Oneplus Open). It will crash immediately when i do '"new window" at unfold state. This didnt happen to Chrome
@jasonwch Ok, that's interesting. This seems device-specific. Can you please tell me your Vivaldi version?
6.7.3335.125 Android
This happen throughout few version before already
@jasonwch Thank you! Will check if I can find a crash log in the Play console.
@jasonwch Update: We are acquiring the same device that you have to attempt to reproduce and, hopefully, resolve this issue.
@Jarle Thanks, my device didnt root and all stock. I think you can also simulate the bug
Thanks
@Jarle Would love to see if any findings on this crash? coz it's quite critical to use multi browser windows for comparing
Thanks
@jasonwch We can reproduce on the same type of device that you have, and there is a potential fix in the pipeline.
@Jarle Thank you so much for your prompted response