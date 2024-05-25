[Bug]Vivaldi translate <code> block sometimes.
-
Vivaldi doesn't translate
<code>block, I think.
But I found cases
<code>blocks are translated.
For example, second
<code>block of following page , which starts with
<div class = "container">
https://stackoverflow.com/questions/42419614/javascript-createelement-button
-
@lamrongol Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
-
@DoctorG It is my idea that
<code>blocks should not be translated so this may be close to "wishlist" not "bug", Should I send this as "bug"?
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@lamrongol said in [Bug]Vivaldi translate <code> block sometimes.:
It is my idea that <code> blocks should not be translated
I tested 6.7.3329.35 and did not see that HTML code elements are translated.
Look:
Only article parts, not code is translated from EN → DE.
Do you use the transpalte button on address field or how do you translate such page?
-
@DoctorG In my environment, HTML codes are translated in cases both of auto translating setting and manually pushing translating button.
My native language is Japanese but same problem occurs on "EN -> DE".
6.7.3329.35 (Stable channel) (64-bit) Windows 11 Pro 23H2
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@lamrongol Yes, i saw this now, too. Strange!
A bug in Vivaldi.
the <pre><code> block with HTML is translated.
Pleas report as a bug to bug tracker!
Leave the VB-xxxxx number here, i will confirm internally.
-
@lamrongol Same issue with 6.8.3364.3 Snapshot.
-
@DoctorG said in [Bug]Vivaldi translate <code> block sometimes.:
Leave the VB-xxxxx number here, i will confirm internally.
Number is: VB-106896
Regards,
-
@lamrongol Was confirmed.