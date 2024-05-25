Hi all.

I'm having this issue for around 6 months.

My Vivaldi is updated to the last version (6.7.3329.35 at the moment of writing).

I've tried:

Clearing browser data and cookies

Clean install

Enabled hardware acceleration

Remove third-party extensions

But I'm still having the same issues.

My PC hardware is

AMD 5800H

24 GB of ram

Samsung 970 EVO

RTX 3060

if anyone is having the same issues and manage to solve them, please let me know, I like a lot this browser