Everything that google related slows the entire browser
-
Hi all.
I'm having this issue for around 6 months.
My Vivaldi is updated to the last version (6.7.3329.35 at the moment of writing).
I've tried:
- Clearing browser data and cookies
- Clean install
- Enabled hardware acceleration
- Remove third-party extensions
But I'm still having the same issues.
My PC hardware is
AMD 5800H
24 GB of ram
Samsung 970 EVO
RTX 3060
if anyone is having the same issues and manage to solve them, please let me know, I like a lot this browser
-
@weasdf What actually slows down the browser sometimes is 3rd party security software - inspecting every operation before permitting it.
In my case, I am stuck having to use GMail, Google Contacts, Google Calendar, Google Maps & Google Street View, and Google Earth. I don't use ANY of the Google Drive, Google Docs, Google Pictures or any of that stuff. But none of the Google services I have to use slow down my browser even a little bit. So I'm not sure what might be going on at your end.