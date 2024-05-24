Request Header Fields Too Large
-
currently, I am running Vivaldi version 6.7.3329.35 (Stable channel) (arm64) and I am always having the response if browsing some document from web is "Request Header Fields Too Large -
The server refused this request because the request header fields are too large" Does anyone know why this is happening only in Vivaldi if I used another browser the link works.
-
OakdaleFTL
@mbieyasid Would you post the link? (I can't read it in your screenshot...)
-
This is sample link
https://www.cisco.com/c/en/us/td/docs/voice_ip_comm/cust_contact/contact_center/icm_enterprise/EngineeringSpecials/index/Unified-CCE-Engineering-Specials-for-Release-12-6.html
This is happen only in vivaldi mac if i am open in my vivaldi browser android it's working.
-
OakdaleFTL
@mbieyasid Works fine on my system...