Minor update(4) for Vivaldi Android Browser 6.7
mariap Vivaldi Team
This update includes a security fix from Chromium upstream to resolve “CVE-2024-5274: Type Confusion in V8”, an exploit for which exists in the wild.
Ok, thanks
@mariap Maybe the Alternative Downloads can get this Update too? Seems to be stuck at .109 yet
shaedrashiro
I thought this version would fix the blank screen, but apparently it didn't.
ingolftopf Ambassador Translator
Thank you
Another great picture selected for the changelog.
With a good eye.
I would be interested to know where it was taken.
mariap Vivaldi Team
@lfisk: Sorry, my bad. It's updated now.
@mariap Thanks Some of us old dinosaurs actually use this for updates