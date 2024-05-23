Unsolved old sessions
-
i have a new windows computer and i want to recover my old session.
problem is its from at least 3 years ago.
is there any way to restore it?
-
Did you try installing the version of Vivaldi from that time, copying files and then upgrading?
-
mib2berlin
@szczurnik
Hi, good idea, @ctkatz can install the old version as standalone install to test this.
No idea if updating from version 4 to 6.7 work.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin said in old sessions:
No idea if updating from version 4 to 6.7 work.
It is reasonable to do intermediate/incremental updates in case older migration code is removed. A bit more work with downloading, installing and running (! profile migration needs this!) additional versions, but safer. Everyone went through this, only a bit slower.