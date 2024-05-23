Web page comments not loading in vivaldi
The webpage https://www.badlefthook.com/2024/5/22/24162529/joe-joyce-vs-derek-chisora-official-for-july-27-london-boxing-news-2024 comments load in chrome but do not load in vivaldi.
@Pathduck can you turn off adblocker for only a specific page?
@Pathduck I clicked on "Block Trackers" to disable ad blocker but that didn't work
@devflow That's because comments are "powered" by Outbrain, a known tracker and blocked by the DDG Tracker Radar.
@Pathduck So I have to disable trackers instead? Is this a security risk and how?
@devflow To view the comments on the site you have to disable the ad+tracker blocker for the site.
No it's not a security risk.