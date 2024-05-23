Hagamos algo de reputación...
Hola, soy nuevo en Vivaldi y me parece un herramienta muy buena... Ahora me topo con la información que para entrar al webmail debo tener reputación, ayudaa jejeje... Igualmente es excelente ya con el navegador.
@diegoSant, bienvenido, y si, para evitar que la gente se aprovecha registrandose sólo por el mail y spammer, se ha introducido esto de la reputación, Esto sólo requiere un poco de paciencia, usando sync y quizas participando un poco en el foro o en Vivaldi Social (Mastodon, link en la barra lateral, puedes entrar con tus credenciales de Vivaldi). Por lo demás disfruta de Vivaldi.
PS. Aquí en el foro general, al ser internacional, es imprescindible de postear en inglés, si no, usar el foro local en Español.
stardepp Translator Ambassador
@diegoSant Bienvenido al Foro Vivaldi. Puede que los siguientes enlaces te resulten interesantes:
Ayuda Vivaldi (F1) : https://help.vivaldi.com/
Consejos Vivaldi: https://tips.vivaldi.net
Características de Vivaldi: https://vivaldi.com/features/
Foro local de Vivaldi: https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/38/local-forum
Código de conducta de Vivaldi: https://vivaldi.com/privacy/code-of-conduct/
Empresa Vivaldi: https://vivaldi.com/en/company/
Modelo de negocio de Vivaldi: https://vivaldi.com/en/blog/vivaldi-business-model/
Informe de errores de Vivaldi: https://vivaldi.com/en/bugreport/
Bloqueador de anuncios Vivaldi: https://vivaldi.com/features/ad-blocker/
Cliente de correo electrónico Vivaldi: https://vivaldi.com/features/mail/
Colección de motores de búsqueda Vivaldi: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/46609/guide-vivaldi-search-engines-collection
Privacidad de Vivaldi: https://vivaldi.com/privacy/browser/
Modificación de Vivaldi: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/10549/modding-vivaldi
Muéstrame tus paneles web: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/11564/show-me-your-web-panels
Esquemas de color Vivaldi: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/20106/post-your-color-scheme-at-vivaldi
Temas Vivaldi: https://themes.vivaldi.net
Extensiones favoritas de Vivaldi: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/12540/vote-for-your-favorite-extension
Comparación Vivaldi Instantánea Vs. Vivaldi Estable: https://vivaldi.com/en/blog/snapshot-vs-stable/
Estado de Vivaldi: https://vivaldistatus.com
Descarga de Vivaldi: https://vivaldi.com/download/
Apoye o done a Vivaldi: https://vivaldi.com/contribute/
Vivaldi para Android: https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/147/vivaldi-browser-for-android
Vivaldi para iOS (iPhone): https://vivaldi.com/ios/
Vivaldi Un millón de maneras de hacerlo suyo: https://vivaldi.com/de/onemillion/
The information was crystal clear... Thank u pal
@stardepp thanks pal...
@diegoSant ¡Caramba! You speak Englisch, too
In international forum it is better to write in Englisch.
Easier to help.
If user can not rite in Englisch there are local forums for Spanish. https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/22/español-spanish
No offence
Welcome here in forum!
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
@DoctorG With AI everythings is possible
Apart also more people helping, if there are doubts or problems with Vivaldi.
@diegoSant LOL, but i am an ol' IT pro and grandma, and long term Opera and later Vivaldi supporter from the beginning. My intelligence is natural.
@diegoSant said in Hagamos algo de reputación...:
everythings is possible
Yes, Vivaldi will buy me a Porsche 911 when i am 119 yrs old
@DoctorG probably when you reach 40 years old
DoctorG Ambassador
@diegoSant said in Hagamos algo de reputación...:
probably when you reach 40 years old
Too late. I am 60+.
DoctorG Ambassador
@diegoSant I like your sense of humor.
I'm only an old geezer (+70), who entertains his grandchildren with his little battles with punched cards at the dawn of computing.
The only AI I use is one of the few reliable ones aside from common sense. Andisearch
https://andisearch.com/?query=%s
@DoctorG said in Hagamos algo de reputación...:
@diegoSant said in Hagamos algo de reputación...:
probably when you reach 40 years old
Too late. I am 60+.
Well... in another life, don't lose hope ahaha
@diegoSant As a dragon i get much older than 100+.
I think i wait until i am 340 yrs old, then my Porsche will fly to the moon.
